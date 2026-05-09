Puducherry man gets death penalty for sexual assault, murder of 9-year-old girl

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Pocso Fast Track Court on Friday awarded death sentence to the accused, Kaka alias Karunas, in the sexual assault and murder case of a nine-year-old girl in Muthialpet in 2024. Presiding over the case, Special Judge of Fast Track Court M D Sumathi also awarded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the girl’s family.

The tragedy unfolded in March 2024 when the girl went missing. On March 5, her body was recovered, bound in a sack and discarded in a sewage canal near her house. Subsequent probe led to the arrest of Karunas (20) and his accomplice, Vivekanandan (56).

Further investigation revealed that the accused, allegedly under the influence of ganja, abducted the girl, took her to a secluded house, owned by Vivekanandan, and sexually assaulted her. The victim was strangled to death before her body was dumped in a drain to conceal evidence.

On May 2, 2024, the police filed chargesheet before the court against both the accused. While the trial was under way, Vivekanandan died by suicide in custody.

Special prosecutor S Patchaiyappan presented a formidable 48-page written chargesheet to the court, supported by 54 witnesses, 37 pieces of physical evidence, including critical forensic reports and 81 supporting documents. On April 30, the court convicted Karunas under IPC sections 367, 366, 342. and section 6 of Pocso Act, among others.