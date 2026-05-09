Thol Thirumavalavan: Champion of Dalit liberation and kingmaker of Tamil Nadu politics

In the aftermath of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thol Thirumavalavan and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) emerged as a pivotal force in government formation. Recognizing the importance of upholding the people’s mandate and preventing a constitutional crisis, Thirumavalavan announced VCK’s decision to extend unconditional support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had fallen short of a simple majority.
Demonstrating strategic foresight, he coordinated closely with allied Left parties to ensure a long-term vision for the state while maintaining VCK’s continued association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. By placing the public interest above short-term political calculations, Thirumavalavan positioned his party as a kingmaker, ensuring that the mandate of the electorate was respected.
With the support of VCK’s two MLAs, along with backing from the IUML and other allies, TVK crossed the 118-seat threshold, securing the numbers necessary to form a stable government. Thirumavalavan emphasized that his party’s intervention was aimed at preventing President’s rule and safeguarding democratic norms, reflecting his enduring commitment to both Dalit empowerment and broader state governance.
Thol Thirumavalavan, born Tholkappiyan Thirumavalavan on August 17, 1962, in Anganur, Tamil Nadu, is a scholar, social reformer, and one of the most prominent Dalit leaders in India. He is the founder and president of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and currently serves as a Member of Parliament representing the Chidambaram constituency. Known for his unflinching advocacy for social justice, Thirumavalavan has been a pivotal figure in Tamil Nadu politics for over three decades.
Thirumavalavan completed his early schooling in his hometown before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Presidency College, Chennai, followed by a Master’s in Criminology in 1988. He initially worked as a Scientific Assistant in the Government Forensic Science Department until 1999. Later, he pursued law at Madras Law College and earned a Ph.D. from Manonmanium Sundaranar University in 2019, focusing on the religious conversion of Meenakshipuram Dalits.
His political journey began in 1982 when he joined the Dalit Panthers Iyyakam (DPI) in Tamil Nadu, inspired by the Dalit Panthers of India and the Black Panther Party in the United States. Mentored by A. Malaichamy, he coordinated student protests for Eelam Tamils and organized campaigns for Dalit rights. Following Malaichamy’s death in 1989, Thirumavalavan became the state organizer of DPI, later renaming the organization Viduthalai Chiruthaigal. Influenced by the ethnic conflict in Sri Lanka and the Tamil identity struggle, the organization formally became the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) in 1990, marking its transition into a political party.
Thirumavalavan initially avoided electoral politics, focusing on raising awareness about caste discrimination. However, in 1999, he resigned from his government position to contest his first Lok Sabha elections from Perambalur in alliance with the Tamil Maanila Congress, securing over 2.25 lakh votes despite losing. In 2001, he won his first Assembly seat from Mangaloree constituency (later dissolved), and in 2009, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chidambaram with a victory margin of over 1 lakh votes. Since then, he has contested multiple elections, winning significant victories and establishing VCK as a recognized state party with the permanent election symbol of a “Pot.”
Under Thirumavalavan’s leadership, VCK has become a powerful political force in Tamil Nadu, forming alliances with both major Dravidian parties and unexpected partners such as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), reflecting a pragmatic approach to electoral politics. His slogans and speeches, such as the 1996 call to “Refuse to be subdued, Transgress, Rise vehemently, Retaliate,” have inspired generations of Dalit youth to challenge systemic oppression and assert their rights.
Ideologically, Thirumavalavan draws from a rich tapestry of thinkers and movements. He combines Ambedkarite principles of social justice and Dalit empowerment, Periyar’s rationalist and anti-caste philosophy, and Marxist critiques of capitalism, while also embracing the revolutionary activism of the Black Panthers. VCK’s core principles include the abolition of the caste system, opposition to social exclusion, protection of Tamil culture and language, advocacy for women’s liberation, and support for the working class. His influences range from Gautama Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to Thanthai Periyar and Velupillai Prabhakaran.
Beyond politics, Thirumavalavan has engaged in cultural and social initiatives. He has acted in Tamil films like Anputhozhi and Kalagam, HE HAS authored several books and launched the VCK’s television channel, Velicham TV, in 2016. He has promoted Tamil naming conventions to eliminate caste and religious identifiers and spearheaded environmental projects, including planting 1 lakh palm seeds across Tamil Nadu in 2018.
Thirumavalavan’s career has not been without controversy. He has faced criticism for remarks on Manusmriti, Hindu deities, differently-abled persons, and LGBTQ+ issues. Legal cases have been filed against him, ranging from alleged incitement during public speeches to bus-burning incidents in 1999, although he has often successfully contested these charges in court. He has also been accused by former associates of receiving funds from Christian missionary organizations, a claim he has consistently denied. Despite such controversies, Thirumavalavan’s commitment to Dalit emancipation and social reform remains unwavering.
Thirumavalavan has received multiple awards for his social and political contributions, including the Icon of Social Liberation Award (2025), the Quaid-e-Milleth Award for probity in public life (2019), and recognition as one of the best-performing MPs (2024). VCK under his leadership also honors social activists through awards such as the Ambedkar Sudar Award and Periyar Oli Award.
As a lifelong bachelor, Thirumavalavan has dedicated his life to the upliftment of marginalized communities, blending scholarship, activism, and political strategy. From grassroots organizing to becoming a kingmaker in state politics, he has shaped Tamil Nadu’s political landscape while consistently advocating for equality, justice, and Tamil identity.