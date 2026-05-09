Thol Thirumavalavan: Champion of Dalit liberation and kingmaker of Tamil Nadu politics

In the aftermath of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Thol Thirumavalavan and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) emerged as a pivotal force in government formation. Recognizing the importance of upholding the people’s mandate and preventing a constitutional crisis, Thirumavalavan announced VCK’s decision to extend unconditional support to Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which had fallen short of a simple majority.

Demonstrating strategic foresight, he coordinated closely with allied Left parties to ensure a long-term vision for the state while maintaining VCK’s continued association with the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance. By placing the public interest above short-term political calculations, Thirumavalavan positioned his party as a kingmaker, ensuring that the mandate of the electorate was respected.

With the support of VCK’s two MLAs, along with backing from the IUML and other allies, TVK crossed the 118-seat threshold, securing the numbers necessary to form a stable government. Thirumavalavan emphasized that his party’s intervention was aimed at preventing President’s rule and safeguarding democratic norms, reflecting his enduring commitment to both Dalit empowerment and broader state governance.