TNPCB collects samples at nine locations in Mudalipalayam-Nallur quarry area for 'routine test'

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials on Friday collected water samples for testing from nine locations in the abandoned quarries in Mudalipalayam and Nallur areas, amid growing public outcry to declare the areas as contaminated sites. The residents claimed that a major portion of the garbage collected in Tiruppur Corporation was being dumped in the abandoned stone quarries. Meanwhile, TNPCB officials called the water sample collection a routine testing process carried out before and after every monsoon season.

In April, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in a reply to an RTI query, mentioned the Mudalipalayam-Nallur quarry area as a suspected contaminated site. The residents on Thursday accused the district administration and the TNPCB of delaying action to declare the area a polluted zone, despite the CPCB recommending an investigation into the matter in February.

Following the collection of water samples on Friday, a senior official from the TNPCB said, "This is merely a rotation-based sample collection, as it rained recently in Tiruppur and the surrounding areas." The official did not elaborate, mentioning that the matter is sub judice.