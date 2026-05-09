TVK member moves SC against TN Governor's refusal to invite party to form government

NEW DELHI: On the backdrop of the huge political developments in the state of Tamil Nadu for the formation of government, K Ezhilarasi, who describes herself as an advocate and an active member of TVK has on Friday moved the apex court seeking a direction to the State Governor to invite Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader C Joseph Vijay to form the government in the State.

The petitioner, Ezhilarasi, in her plea contended that since no pre-poll alliance has secured a majority, the Governor ought to invite TVK, being the single largest party, to form the government and then prove its majority on the floor of the House.

She further said that no letter, affidavit or support document given to the Governor can substitute a vote on the floor of the Assembly.

Citing the Supreme Court judgments in SR Bommai v Union of India, Jagdambika Pal v Union of India, and other cases, she stated that the Governor’s role is only to invite a party to form government, and not to demand full proof of majority before issuing such an invitation

The petition has just been filed and so far it has not been listed for hearing soon.