Two Madurai girls overcome financial hardship, personal loss to excel in Class 12 board exams

MADURAI: Against all odds, two girls from Madurai have come through their Class 12 exams with flying colours.

A victim of ‘child marriage’ from Annai Sathya Ammaiyar Memorial Orphanage Home (Government Home) has scored 395 marks out of 600 in the board exams, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Visaka (name changed) told TNIE: “Coming from an economically struggling family, my path has been far from easy. My parents work as agricultural labourers, and there were days when even basic meals were uncertain.”

Visaka said she had chosen the pure science stream, driven by a clear ambition to build a career in the forensic field.

She said this success wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Superintendent Vijayalakshmi (Orphanage Home), who has been a great source of encouragement.

“She (Vijayalakshmi) motivated us (inmates) to aim higher and believe in ourselves. She even arranged tuition for me at the home,” Visaka said, adding that “even now, Vijayalakshmi has assured me to help with my higher education by getting sponsors”.

She recounted a child marriage awareness programme addressed by the then District Collector M S Sangeetha at her school when she was in Class 11. The collector had shared her contact number for girls facing such (child marriage) issues.