50-year-old trampled to death by wild elephant in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI/COIMBATORE: A 50-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Kollapalli near Denkanikottai on Saturday.

Sources said the victim, K Pillappa (50) of Kandakanahalli village, travelled to Kollapalli early on Saturday. As he was collecting discarded liquor bottles, a wild elephant charged at the man from behind and tossed him. Hearing Pillappa’s screams, nearby residents rushed to the spot and attempted to chase away the animal. Enraged, the jumbo trampled Pillappa, killing him on the spot.

The Denkanikottai police and a team of forest officials retrieved the body and sent it to the Denkanikottai GH for autopsy. Forest officials are taking steps to issue compensation to the bereaved family.

In another incident near Coimbatore, a man sustained injuries while attempting to escape from a wild elephant near Velliangiri foothills on Saturday. The incident occurred when P Aruchamy (54) of Muttathuvayal was heading towards the foothills on his two-wheeler. On spotting the animal, he attempted to take a U-turn, but lost balance and fell. The jumbo later moved away after fellow motorists flashed vehicle lights. Aruchamy sustained injury and is under treatment.