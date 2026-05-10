CM Vijay's Wikipedia page changes to 'former actor' after swearing-in ceremony

CHENNAI: Just hours after actor-turned-politician Vijay took the oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, his fans and netizens noticed a symbolic but significant update online; his Wikipedia page now describes him as a “former actor".

The change appeared soon after Vijay officially assumed office on Sunday following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s rise in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The updated overview now identifies him primarily as an Indian politician serving as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, while referring to his decades-long cinema career in the past tense.

The edit quickly began circulating across social media platforms, where supporters described it as the moment Vijay’s transition from superstar to full-time politician became “official.” Several fan pages shared screenshots of the updated page, calling it an emotional turning point in the actor’s journey.

Before entering politics, Vijay spent over three decades as one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars. Beginning with Naalaiya Theerpu, he went on to headline some of the industry’s most successful films, including Ghilli, Pokkiri, Thuppakki, and many more.