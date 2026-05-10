DMK's K R Periyakaruppan approaches Madras HC challenging TVK candidate's win in Tirupattur by margin of one vote

Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader K R Periyakaruppan has approached the Madras High Court seeking to restrain TVK's R Srinivasa Sethupathi, who defeated him in the recently concluded election by just one vote, from taking oath as an MLA.

Periyakaruppan contested from the Tirupattur assembly constituency in Sivaganga district as a DMK candidate while Srinivasa Sethupathi contested on behalf of TVK for the recently concluded elections.

While Sethupathi secured 83,365 votes, Periyakaruppan secured 83,364 votes.

Srinivasa Sethupathi was declared elected by a margin of just one vote.

A vacation bench comprising Justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar, which heard the petition for over three hours in a special sitting, adjourned further hearing of the case to Monday.

Raising certain queries, the bench directed the Election Commission to file an affidavit on May 11.

In his petition, Periyakaruppan sought a recount of votes and also an interim order to restrain Sethupathi from taking oath as an MLA.

(With inputs from PTI)