Fishermen tow ferry stranded in sea with 142 passengers in TN's Nagapattinam

NAGAPATTINAM: Fishermen and rescue teams safely brought a stranded passenger ship carrying 142 passengers and 12 crew members to Nagapattinam harbour late Friday night after the vessel suffered engine failure mid-sea. Local fishermen used mechanised boats and ropes to tow the vessel safely to the shore at 11 pm.

All passengers, crew members and the vessel reached the Nagapattinam harbour safely. According to Subham Ferry Service, the ship developed an engine fault about two nautical miles off Nagapattinam coast owing to bad weather conditions.

Sources said several passengers experienced nausea and dizziness during the ordeal as the ship remained stranded in rough sea conditions for a long time. Medical teams and ambulances were kept ready at the harbour.

In a statement, the ferry operator said the ship had been safely anchored after the engine failure and that all concerned departments were immediately informed.