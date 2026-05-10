Heavy rain, winds lead to power outages in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Heavy rain and strong winds led to frequent power outages across Coimbatore city on Friday night, as tree branches fell on power lines in many locations.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) said power supply was restored in most places within two hours. The rains, which lasted from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday, caused power disruptions at around 12 locations in the Coimbatore Metro Circle.

"In few places, overhead wires snapped due to strong winds. But all faults were attended to immediately and power supply was restored within two hours," said an official.

Over the past few days, summer showers in suburban areas damaged trees and disrupted power in multiple locations. A similar situation was reported in the Coimbatore Metro Circle on Friday, officials added.

Besides, they said TNPDCL is planning to resume monthly maintenance shutdowns after a gap of four months, which was suspended due to school board exams and the Assembly election. Under the regular system, each sub-station jurisdiction is allotted one day every month for maintenance. Power supply is shut down from 9 am to 4 pm after advance notice, and repair work is carried out in areas under that sub-station.