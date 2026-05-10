In wake of 'attack', Coimbatore Youth Congress seeks protection

COIMBATORE: A day after Congress party workers were allegedly attacked by DMK members during a protest at Mayiladuthurai, members of the Youth Congress in Coimbatore submitted a petition to the City Police Commissioner's office on Saturday, seeking protection.

The protest was organised by the Congress in Mayiladuthurai on Friday to condemn Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar for not inviting TVK leader Vijay to form the government. The petition, submitted by Coimbatore Urban District Youth Congress functionary Sudhan, urged police to provide immediate protection to Congress workers across the district. He also demanded compensation for those injured in the alleged attack by DMK members.

According to petitioners, DMK cadres not only damaged Congress party flags and banners, but also threatened women functionaries and youth members who had participated in the protest peacefully.

"We urge the Tamil Nadu police to identify the DMK cadre involved and arrest them after examining CCTV footage. It is the duty of the police to ensure justice and provide compensation to those injured," a Congress functionary said. He further stated that while differences of opinion are common in a democratic state like Tamil Nadu, attempts to incite violence are condemnable.

Since the Coimbatore police commissioner was unavailable, the members submitted a petition to the Deputy Commissioner Devanathan.

“We could have won in the three constituencies of Vilavancode, Colachel, and Killiyoor, even without the support of DMK. However, DMK leaders claim that we cannot win without their alliance. Except for Mayiladuthurai, no incidents of attacks on Congress party members have been reported anywhere in the state, including across the district,” said Sudhan.