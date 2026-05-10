Jurisdiction row stalls probe into elderly man’s death at Coimbatore care home

COIMBATORE: Three days after the death of an 80-year-old man at a private care facility for elderly people in Coimbatore on Wednesday, the ensuing investigation has encountered a setback due to a jurisdictional dispute between the district social welfare department and the health department regarding the responsibility for the probe.

The social welfare department, which has recently withdrawn its investigation into the incident, told the TNIE that the facility has been registered under the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, and thus, it falls under the purview of the health department. The latter, however, claimed it was yet to be informed about the incident.

According to sources, the elderly man, C Rangasamy (80) was admitted to the facility in October 2025. A preliminary probe suggested that the man allegedly died of electrocution while attempting to charge his mobile phone at the facility on Wednesday. The victim’s family lodged a complaint.

On Thursday, the social welfare department launched a probe, but withdrew it the next day, citing the jurisdictional conflict. A senior official from the department said the facility also provides medical services such as nursing care for the inmates.

As death by suicide is also suspected, the official said, the health department and the police should conduct the inquiry. “No authority has informed us yet. We have to confirm if the facility is offering medical services or is registered under the Clinical Establishments Act,” a health offical said.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact TN helpline 104)