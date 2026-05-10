Madras HC grills ECI over postal ballot mix-up in TN seat where DMK's Periyakaruppan lost by one vote

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Sunday questioned the Election Commission of India over complaints that a postal ballot meant for Tirupattur Assembly constituency in Sivaganga district was mistakenly sent to Tirupattur constituency in Tirupattur district -- a seat where DMK leader and state minister K R Periyakaruppan lost by one vote -- and directed the ECI to file an affidavit on the issue on Monday.

Notably, Periyakaruppan, who polled 83,364 votes against TVK’s R Sreenivasa Sethupathi’s 83,365 in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, has sought a recount and an interim injunction restraining the TVK MLA-elect from taking oath and participating in Assembly proceedings.

During a special Sunday sitting, a vacation bench comprising justices L Victoria Gowri and N Senthilkumar also grilled the ECI over what it termed an evasive response to the issue. “What you say is ECI cannot open the issue because we have become functus officio. Therefore, it is a matter of election petition,” the bench noted.

It questioned, “How can the ECI say it has become functus officio when the primary issue is one ballot paper went to one constituency from another?”

“Having received representations through e-mail, what action was taken on them?” the bench asked and further directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu to file an affidavit on the matter on Monday.