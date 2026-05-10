Monsoon-like spell drenches TN, heavy rain alert still on

CHENNAI: Heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as the Met office forecast a prolonged wet spell over the state under the influence of a likely low-pressure area expected to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal around May 11.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, said widespread rainfall activity was triggered by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka, extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. A trough extending from the southeast Arabian Sea to Maharashtra across Karnataka is also aiding moisture incursion over peninsular India.

The state recorded widespread rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Saturday, with southern districts receiving intense showers. Oothu in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall in Tamil Nadu at 168 mm, followed by Nalumukku with 160 mm, Kakkachi with 140 mm and Manjolai with 110 mm, all in Tirunelveli district.