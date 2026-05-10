Rangasamy may take oath as CM on Wednesday

PUDUCHERRY: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday approved N Rangasamy taking charge as the chief minister of Puducherry, paving the way for the formation of the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory.

As Puducherry is a Union Territory, the lieutenant governor can formally invite a leader to form the government only after the President has issued a warrant of appointment.

The NDA secured a comfortable majority in the recently concluded Assembly elections, winning 18 seats in the 30-member Legislative Assembly, two more than the minimum requirement.

The alliance tally includes 12 seats won by the AINRC, four by the BJP, and one each by the AIADMK and the LJK. When NDA constituents met on Friday, they unanimously elected Rangasamy as NDA’s legislature party leader.

Subsequently, Rangasamy, with a letter of support signed by all NDA MLAs, met L-G Kailashnathan to stake his claim to form the government. The L-G forwarded the recommendation to the President on the same day for approval.

Following the President’s clearance, Rangasamy is expected to be sworn in as chief minister on May 13. Meanwhile, the BJP leadership has intensified consultations over the allocation of key posts in the new government, including five ministerial berths, the posts of Speaker and the Deputy Speaker in the Legislative Assembly.

The discussions are being coordinated by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has been appointed as the BJP’s central observer for the government formation process. According to sources, once alliance partners reach a consensus, the names of ministers and other office-bearers will be formally recommended for approval, following the same constitutional process adopted for the CM’s appointment.