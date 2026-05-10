Trial court can’t order passport surrender as bail condition: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently held that only the passport authorities can impound a person’s passport and the trial court cannot impose the surrender of the passport as a bail condition.

Justice P Dhanabal made the observations while setting aside a condition imposed by a Sessions Court in Tiruchy, directing one P Raja of Cuddalore to surrender his passport to the jurisdictional magistrate court to get released on bail.

The judge noted that Raja was arrested in a cheating case registered against him by the Srirangam police in December last year. He initially obtained bail from the above lower court in January.

The next month, he filed a petition seeking relaxation of his bail conditions, following which the lower court modified his conditions, directing him to surrender his passport and not to leave India without prior permission of the court.

Claiming that the above condition to surrender passport violates Article 21 of the Constitution of India, Raja has moved the high court.

The judge observed that as per Section 109 of BNSS, the court has no power to impound a passport.