TVK chief Joseph Vijay sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

TVK chief and its Legislature Party Leader C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Sunday.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath administered the oath of office and secrecy at a gala event in the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium here.

Amid continuous "whistling" by TVK cadres and in the presence of top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister in the name of God.

In his first address, Vijay said he was not from any royal lineage and that people welcomed and accepted him. He said he will not deceive people with false promises.

A fresh, new governance has started and a new era of real, secular, social justice starts now, he added.

Governor Arlekar also administered the oath of office and secrecy to his cabinet members, including Dravidian veteran K A Sengottaiyan and young faces Dr TK Prabhu and S Keerthana. TVK leaders Aadhav Arjuna, N Anand, R Nirmal Kumar, KG Arunraj and Sengottaiyan, all considered members of Vijay's inner team, took oath as ministers.

Further details are awaited.