Vijay resigns as member of Trichy East Assembly constituency

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who won from two Assembly constituencies in the recently concluded elections, has resigned as a member of the Trichy East, while keeping the Perambur seat.

TVK senior leaders KA Sengottaiyan and P Venkataramanan handed over the letter from Vijay to Assembly Secretary K Srinivasan, ahead of the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday.

The Assembly Secretariat will soon notify the Trichy East seat as vacant, following which, the Election Commission of India (ECI), within a few months, will conduct a by-election to the constituency.

The TVK president had contested from the Perambur and Trichy East Assembly constituencies and won both.

The TVK won 108 seats in the just-concluded Assembly elections, and now the party's strength in the State Assembly has come down to 107.