Where is the letter of support from AMMK MLA, asks TTV

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, on Saturday, questioned why TVK, which claimed that AMMK MLA S Kamaraj had voluntarily given a letter supporting TVK to form the government, failed to release the original copy of the letter from Kamaraj but merely released a video that could have been made using AI technology.

Addressing a press conference in Chennai on Friday night, Dhinakaran said he had lodged a complaint about a forged letter of support purportedly written by Kamaraj, which TVK had submitted to the Lok Bhavan.

At midnight, Dhinakaran and Kamaraj appeared before the governor and said that Kamaraj’s support was only for AIADMK general secretary in forming a government. TVK leader Vijay who claims himself a Thooya Sakthi (clean force) has indulged in such activity, he added.