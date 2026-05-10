Youth arrested for staging 'zombie drug' act, found with ganja in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Karumbukadai police arrested a 28-year-old youth on Friday for allegedly staging 'zombie-like' behaviour in social media reels and later found him in possession of ganja.

The suspect, identified as J Badhusa Khan, a resident of Azad Nagar in Karumbukadai had been working at a fish shop in Chennai and had filmed the reel while visiting his hometown during the holidays.

According to police, the youth asked his friend to record a video of him imitating drug-induced 'zombie-like' behaviour by standing motionless in a public place. The video was later uploaded on his social media account, raising suspicion about the possible use of a 'zombie drug.'

"Initially, we were concerned about the possibility of such a drug entering Tamil Nadu. However, upon investigation, we found that the video was staged. The suspect was not using any such drug, but he was found in possession of ganja," said a police officer attached to the Karumbukadai police station.

Following the investigation, the police arrested him in Chennai. He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. About 200 grams of ganja were seized from him.

During inquiry, the accused allegedly confessed that he created the video to gain attention and increase likes on social media.

Police have cautioned youngsters against creating such misleading content. "Such acts can create unnecessary panic and mislead the public. We are also searching for his friend who helped record the video," the officer added.

In another incident, Race Course police arrested a man for possessing 30 grams of heroin. The suspect, D Montu, a native of Lakhimpur district in Assam and working at a private hospital, has been booked under Sections 8(c) read with 22(a) and 29(1) of the NDPS Act.