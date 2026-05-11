200 units of free electricity for eligible consumers

CHENNAI: After an electric performance in the state elections, actor Vijay who officially became Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday got down to business immediately after the swearing-in and used his power to cause a change in Tamil Nadu.

The first official act CM Vijay did after assuming office was giving the green light to 200 units of free electricity bi-monthly for all eligible domestic consumers. This was a major poll promise made by the TVK chief.

The benefit will be applicable to consumers with bi-monthly power consumption of up to 500 units, while the existing tariff structure, including free supply of 100 units once in two months, will continue for others. This order will come into effect immediately.

According to the government order (G.O.) accessed by TNIE, the state will bear an additional tariff subsidy burden of Rs 1,730 crore annually. The G.O. stated that the scheme aims to ease the burden on the public by addressing the rising cost of living, offsetting the impact of inflation, and reducing the financial hardship faced by households.