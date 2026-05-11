200 units of free electricity for eligible consumers

CHENNAI: After an electric performance in the state elections, actor Vijay who officially became Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday got down to business immediately after the swearing-in and used his power to cause a change in Tamil Nadu.
The first official act CM Vijay did after assuming office was giving the green light to 200 units of free electricity bi-monthly for all eligible domestic consumers. This was a major poll promise made by the TVK chief.
The benefit will be applicable to consumers with bi-monthly power consumption of up to 500 units, while the existing tariff structure, including free supply of 100 units once in two months, will continue for others. This order will come into effect immediately.
According to the government order (G.O.) accessed by TNIE, the state will bear an additional tariff subsidy burden of Rs 1,730 crore annually. The G.O. stated that the scheme aims to ease the burden on the public by addressing the rising cost of living, offsetting the impact of inflation, and reducing the financial hardship faced by households.
A senior official from TNPDCL told TNIE that of the total 3.5 crore consumers in the state, including domestic, commercial, industrial and agricultural categories, 2.46 crore fall under the domestic segment. Of these, around 2.23 crore users consume less than 500 units once in two months. “The first 100 units were provided free of cost so far.
Under the revised scheme, the first 200 units will be free, and consumers will have to pay charges only for the remaining 300 units as per the tariff structure,” the official said. K Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, welcomed the new dispensation’s decision to provide 200 units of free electricity and urged the government to consider gross power consumption in the case of consumers using rooftop solar energy systems.
Explaining with an example, he said a domestic consumer with rooftop solar panels may consume 900 units once in two months. Of this, around 600 units could be generated through solar power, while the power utility accounts for only the remaining 300 units drawn from the grid. “Instead, if the discom considers the total consumption of 900 units, genuine consumers and people from below poverty line families will benefit more under the scheme,” he said.