AIADMK leadership dilemma: Rift between MLAs widens as loyalties come to fore

CHENNAI: For the fourth consecutive day, consensus on key issues, including the election of the leader of AIADMK’s legislative party and other office-bearers, remained elusive, and the gap between MLAs supporting general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and those backing senior leaders such as CVe Shanmugam and SP Velumani widened on Sunday.

The back-and-forth consultations among the MLAs and office-bearers from Palaniswami’s camp to Shanmugam’s camp resembled movie scenes. One thing is clear: All MLAs and leaders wear anxious and gloomy faces but refuse to talk to the press and media, offering only an occasional brief response: “Please wait.” Though sources said there was a consensus among the MLAs to elect SP Velumani as the next leader of the AIADMK legislature party, the announcement could not be made due to certain issues.

A functionary who is keeping a close watch on what is going on but adopting a neutral stand, after much hesitation, said, “It seems Shanmugam wants to keep AIADMK relevant and fit for the next five years. His aim is to prevent a split in the party.”