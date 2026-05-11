AIADMK leadership dilemma: Rift between MLAs widens as loyalties come to fore

CHENNAI: For the fourth consecutive day, consensus on key issues, including the election of the leader of AIADMK’s legislative party and other office-bearers, remained elusive, and the gap between MLAs supporting general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and those backing senior leaders such as CVe Shanmugam and SP Velumani widened on Sunday.
The back-and-forth consultations among the MLAs and office-bearers from Palaniswami’s camp to Shanmugam’s camp resembled movie scenes. One thing is clear: All MLAs and leaders wear anxious and gloomy faces but refuse to talk to the press and media, offering only an occasional brief response: “Please wait.” Though sources said there was a consensus among the MLAs to elect SP Velumani as the next leader of the AIADMK legislature party, the announcement could not be made due to certain issues.
A functionary who is keeping a close watch on what is going on but adopting a neutral stand, after much hesitation, said, “It seems Shanmugam wants to keep AIADMK relevant and fit for the next five years. His aim is to prevent a split in the party.”
Regarding speculations about electing a new general secretary, the functionary said, “It is not so easy. In AIADMK, the post of general secretary is supreme and vested with all powers. If the present differences widen and no consensus is reached on important issues, the general secretary’s post may become more important. The need of the hour is to decide about the next leader of AIADMK’s legislature party and to sort out certain other issues which I cannot divulge.”
Asked whether there is an effort to extend support to TVK, the functionary admitted that a section of the MLAs want it to happen, but, again, consensus on the issue is eluding.
Sources said that of the 47 newly elected MLAs, around 10-15, mostly senior functionaries, are supporting Palaniswami. After Saturday afternoon, the MLAs supporting Shanmugam and SP Velumani did not come to meet Palaniswami, indicating that they are highly disappointed with Palaniswami. Hitherto, the MLAs had been shuffling between the two camps. Besides, in the meeting of district secretaries convened by Palaniswami at his residence on Sunday morning, many were absent.
When asked about rumours about the demand for Palaniswami’s resignation, former AIADMK MLA Manimakalai said EPS need not resign. After the elections, he came to know about certain reasons for the loss and will be taking corrective measures, she added.