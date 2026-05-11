Call for improved counselling after Villupuram's poor show in Class 12 board examinations

VILLUPURAM: The district slipping in its performance rankings in the Class 12 board examinations for academic year 2025-26, the results of which were announced last week, has led to calls for strengthening government schools and improving counselling systems , among others.

According to school education department data, the district recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.92% in the higher secondary examination results. A total of 10,982 boys and 10,942 girls appeared for the examination. Of them, 8,924 boys and 9,913 girls passed. While the pass percentage among boys stood at 81.26%, the figure was 90.26% among girls, continuing a trend of the latter outperforming the former. The district’s ranking, however, hit rock bottom, securing the 38th position in the state. In 2024-25, it had secured the 18th place.

Education department sources attributed the decline in performance partly to stricter protocol implemented this year to curb malpractice in examination centres. Officials said the tighter monitoring had resulted in a “more realistic” pass percentage compared to previous years, when allegations of mass copying and leniency in certain centres frequently surfaced.

Student activist K Sathish working in rural pockets of the district, however, argued that the issue runs deeper than examination reforms. He pointed to increasing school dropouts, substance abuse among adolescents and lack of sustained academic support systems as major factors affecting higher secondary education outcomes.

“Drug abuse among school-going children and economic distress in rural families are silently pushing many students away from education,” said activist and lawyer U Karkee from Villupuram. A retired headmaster, J Jeyachandran, urged the district administration to strengthen government schools, improve counselling systems and place greater accountability on teachers in schools recording poor results.