Leopard fatally hit by vehicle on Kovai-Salem national highway

SALEM: A male leopard, aged around eight, was killed after being allegedly struck by an unidentified vehicle on the Coimbatore-Salem national highway, near Sangagiri, on Saturday night.

According to forest department officials, the accident occurred around 10.15 pm. After receiving information from commuters and local residents regarding an injured wild animal on the road, officials from the forest department carried out an inspection.

Officials later confirmed that the animal died of severe injuries sustained in the collision. The carcass was recovered and a necropsy was conducted in the presence of veterinary doctors and senior forest officials.

Shervarayon South Range Officer P Duraimurugan said the leopard is believed to have strayed from the nearby Suriyamalai Reserve Forest, located close to the accident site.

Forest officials also pointed out that around six months ago, residents living in Orukamalai had complained about leopard movement in agricultural fields and nearby villages at night.

Subsequently, forest officials installed camera traps, but no leopard movement was captured. Locals suspect that the leopard killed in the accident could possibly be the same animal. Forest officials said a case has been registered.