Madras University announces 10-15% hike in course fees

CHENNAI: University of Madras has announced a revision in the fee structure for courses offered under the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS), triggering mixed reactions among students and faculty. The fee hike will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic year.

According to an official communication issued by the registrar on May 6 to the head of departments, the syndicate, in the meeting held on April 1, approved a proposal to enhance fees for both regular and self-supportive courses. The decision was taken based on directions received from the finance department.

As per the revised structure, fees for regular courses will be increased by 10%, while self-supportive courses will see a steeper hike of 15%. The circular stated that the revised fee structure would apply only to courses offered directly by the university departments located across the Chepauk, Marina, Guindy, Taramani, and Chetpet campuses.

The fee revision has drawn varied responses from stakeholders. Several faculty members expressed concern that the increase may discourage students from seeking admission to the university, especially for those from economically weaker backgrounds. At present, the university reportedly faces a significant gap between sanctioned seats and actual enrolment.