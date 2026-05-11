TN farmer hacked to death over land dispute, three held

NAMAKKAL: A 65-year-old farmer was hacked to death allegedly following a long-standing land dispute at Kaatuvelampalayam village under the limits of Molasi Police Station near Tiruchengode on Saturday. Police later arrested three members of a family in connection with the murder.

The deceased was identified as A Sreedhar (65), a farmer from Kaatuvelampalayam. According to police sources, Sreedhar and the suspect, Kesavaraj had been involved in a dispute for nearly four years regarding the sharing and usage of a common pathway leading to their agricultural lands. Police said there had been frequent arguments between the two families over the issue in the past as well.

On Saturday morning, Sreedhar had gone to his agricultural field to switch on the motor. While he was on his way, he was allegedly intercepted by Kesavaraj along with his parents, Velusamy and Kannagi. A heated verbal altercation allegedly broke out between them over the pathway dispute.

As the argument intensified, Kesavaraj allegedly attacked Sreedhar with a sickle, causing multiple cut injuries. His neighbours rushed to the spot and attempted to rescue him. Sreedhar was immediately taken to the Tiruchengode Government Hospital and later referred to a private hospital for advanced treatment. Police said he died on the way to the hospital.

Following the incident, the suspect allegedly fled from the area. Molasi police registered a case and launched a search operation. The three suspects, who had been absconding since Saturday, were traced and arrested by police and remanded on Sunday.

Further investigation is under way.