Demand for tender coconuts, ice apples rebounds after rain slowdown in Madurai

MADURAI: After a brief slowdown triggered by unseasonal rain, the sales of summer refreshments such as tender coconuts, ice apples, and fresh fruit juices have begun picking up across the city. A few residents have however flagged concerns of hygiene and quality.

With temperatures steadily rising to 34°-35° celsius, despite intermittent showers, roadside stalls across the city are once again lined with seasonal stalls selling tender coconuts, ice apples, lemons, musk melons, and sweet lime juices. Traders said demand, which remained subdued during the recent spell of rain, has begun to improve.

S Velan, a tender coconut vendor, said traders are increasingly sourcing coconuts from Pollachi and other districts due to inadequate local supply. “Owing to a shortage of local cultivators, we are bringing tender coconuts from outside districts. Depending on the size, coconuts are sold between Rs 50 and Rs 80. Sales were dull during the rainy days, but demand is slowly picking up as temperatures rise,” he said.

Ice apple vendors, too, reported moderate business recovery. M Rajendra, a roadside vendor, said six pieces of ice apples are being sold for Rs 50. “The number of roadside stalls has increased this year, which has affected individual businesses to some extent. Still, there is decent demand during the afternoons,” he said.