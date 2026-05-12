Dharmapuri farmers seek safety measures for 84,000 open wells as children, elderly and wildlife face fall risk

DHARMAPURI: Farmers have urged the district administration to take steps to improve safety around open wells across the district. Farmers said that children, elderly and wildlife often fall into these open wells, and efforts must be taken to avert such accidents.
The district is heavily reliant on agriculture and farmers rely on these open wells as the primary water source. As per data from the district administration, there are over 84,196 dug open wells in 10 blocks.
However most of these wells lack proper protection which often leads to wildlife, elderly and even children accidentally falling into these wells. While the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Regulation of Sinking of Wells and Safety Measures) Rules, 2015 require well owners to post warning boards, barbed fences and set up concrete platforms, most farmers ignore these precautions.
Speaking to TNIE, S Kumaresan from Indur said, "Across Dharmapuri, open wells are a safety hazard. In summer, these open wells often attract wildlife and they fall into them accidentally. Additionally, children and elderly also fall into the well sometimes, while playing or walking along the edge. In most cases, these wells lie close to farm paths or roads, increasing risks."
Commenting on the situation, S Chinnasamy, a farmer from Nallampalli, said, "Open wells, while crucial, also pose a significant danger. On average, wells are about 30 to 40 metres deep and it costs at least `3 lakh to dig a well. For farmers, this cost could even be their annual profits, and therefore, they are unable to erect walls. If possible, the government must offer aid to protect and secure wells, which are the primary water source for farmers."
When TNIE reached out to officials in the forest department, they said, "In the open wells close to forest areas, wild boars and deer often fall into the well. While our efforts to ensure water sufficiency in the forest have reduced cases of wildlife falling into wells inadvertently, at least two to three such incidents are recorded every week. In most cases, we can rescue the animals."
District Fire Safety officer P Ambika said, "During summer, we face rare cases of people falling into these open wells. We have been pushing awareness on these issues in schools and colleges across Dharmapuri. In some cases, we also get calls about cattle or livestock falling into the well. "
When TNIE reached out to officials in the revenue department, they said, "We will look into the issue, but wells owned by individuals are their own responsibility and if they fail to secure them, action will be taken."