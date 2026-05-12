Docs, nurses want new TN govt to fill vacancies in GHs

CHENNAI: Over the years, the number of people walking to Tamil Nadu’s government hospitals (GH) have only increased, but manpower shortage remains unaddressed, claimed doctors and nurses, urging the new TVK government to take measures to fill vacancies at the earliest.

Between 2021-2022 and 2024-2025, the daily out-patients numbers in medical college hospitals increased by 49% on an average, but this has not kept pace with the manpower, doctors said. It may be noted that the state currently has over 11,000 government hospitals, including 36 government medical college hospitals, but there are only around 26,000 government doctors.

Dr S Perumal Pillai, president, Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors, said the sanctioned posts have not been increased for years despite the opening of new hospitals. The government opened Ammapettai Government Peripheral Hospital in Salem with zero manpower.

Eight doctors, including obstetric and gynaecology specialists, were diverted from Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (MCH) to the new hospital. For the newly-opened Government Peripheral Hospital at Kandiyaperi in Tirunelveli, doctors were diverted from the Tirunelveli MCH. Besides, many post graduate doctors are made to do 24 hours duty in government hospitals, he said.