Farmers seek permission to extract silt from Lower Bhavani Dam

ERODE: Farmers from Erode district have requested the Water Resources Department to grant permission to extract silt from the Lower Bhavani Dam for agricultural purposes.
Due to a continuous decline in water inflow and the release of water for irrigation, the water storage level in the state's second-largest dam dropped to 7.2 tmcft (32.8) on Monday.
WRD stated that about 4.8 million cubic metres of silt have accumulated in the water spread areas of the dam. S Jyothi Arunachalam, Organising Secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam (Erode North), said,
"About 5 lakh acres of agricultural lands are getting irrigation facilities, both directly and indirectly, through the Lower Bhavani Dam, which has not been desilted for a long time. In 2024, farmers were granted permission to extract silt with the motive of desilting the dam. However, since permission was granted for only a short period, farmers were able to extract less than 10% of the silt."
"In 2025, owing to good rain, the dam was full, making it impossible to extract silt. The water level has currently dropped to 60 ft against its full level of 105 ft," he added. He also noted that a letter has been sent to the WRD in this regard.
A senior official of WRD (Erode) said, "We have written to the collectors of Erode and Coimbatore. Considering this, they will send a letter to the chief minister. Only then permission will be granted. This process may take about two weeks."
Another official added that the water inflow into the dam on Monday was 178 cusecs. However, 650 cusecs of water was released from the dam for irrigation and drinking water needs.