Farmers seek permission to extract silt from Lower Bhavani Dam

ERODE: Farmers from Erode district have requested the Water Resources Department to grant permission to extract silt from the Lower Bhavani Dam for agricultural purposes.

Due to a continuous decline in water inflow and the release of water for irrigation, the water storage level in the state's second-largest dam dropped to 7.2 tmcft (32.8) on Monday.

WRD stated that about 4.8 million cubic metres of silt have accumulated in the water spread areas of the dam. S Jyothi Arunachalam, Organising Secretary of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Pathukappu Sangam (Erode North), said,

"About 5 lakh acres of agricultural lands are getting irrigation facilities, both directly and indirectly, through the Lower Bhavani Dam, which has not been desilted for a long time. In 2024, farmers were granted permission to extract silt with the motive of desilting the dam. However, since permission was granted for only a short period, farmers were able to extract less than 10% of the silt."