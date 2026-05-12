Four of family killed as lorry rams car in Coimbatore, one hurt

COIMBATORE: Four members of a family, including a teenage girl, were killed and one boy sustained injuries in a head-on collision between a car and a lorry on the Pollachi-Palladam main road near Negamam in Coimbatore district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Dhanapal (37), his wife Menaga (35), their daughter Kaniska (17), all residents of Kadayampatty in Salem, and Sneha (23), a relative of the family. The couple’s son, Surjith (12), sustained multiple injuries and is under treatment.

According to police, the incident took place around 1.45 pm, when the victims were travelling in the car from Pollachi towards Palladam. They were hit by the lorry, which was coming from the opposite direction. While Dhanapal, Menaga and Sneha died on the spot, Kaniska was rushed to the Pollachi Government Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, police said.