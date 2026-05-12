Illumination project on Srirangam temple gopurams nears 90% completion

TIRUCHY: A facade illumination lighting project which has been under way since August 2025 at 10 gopurams at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, including the iconic Rajagopuram, has now reached nearly 90% completion.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple is one of the world's largest functioning Hindu temples and one of Asia's tallest temple towers. The temple complex has 21 gopurams, including the towering 236-foot Rajagopuram. The temple receives between 5,000 and 10,000 devotees everyday with the footfall increasing significantly during festivals. The illumination project was announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2025 during the DMK regime. Following the announcement, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department allocated Rs 8.75 crore for the initiative.

Officials said illumination lights are being installed at 10 major structures, including the South Rajagopuram, Renga Renga Gopuram, Karthigai Gopuram, Ramanujar Sannidhi Gopuram, Vellai Gopuram, Paramapada Vasal, Dhanvanthri Sannidhi Gopuram, Vadakku Vasal Gopuram, Sengamalavalli Nachiyar Gopuram, and the Moolavar Thanga Vimanam.