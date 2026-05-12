Illumination project on Srirangam temple gopurams nears 90% completion

TIRUCHY: A facade illumination lighting project which has been under way since August 2025 at 10 gopurams at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, including the iconic Rajagopuram, has now reached nearly 90% completion.
The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple is one of the world's largest functioning Hindu temples and one of Asia's tallest temple towers. The temple complex has 21 gopurams, including the towering 236-foot Rajagopuram. The temple receives between 5,000 and 10,000 devotees everyday with the footfall increasing significantly during festivals. The illumination project was announced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in 2025 during the DMK regime. Following the announcement, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department allocated Rs 8.75 crore for the initiative.
Officials said illumination lights are being installed at 10 major structures, including the South Rajagopuram, Renga Renga Gopuram, Karthigai Gopuram, Ramanujar Sannidhi Gopuram, Vellai Gopuram, Paramapada Vasal, Dhanvanthri Sannidhi Gopuram, Vadakku Vasal Gopuram, Sengamalavalli Nachiyar Gopuram, and the Moolavar Thanga Vimanam.
An official from the HR&CE department told TNIE, "The project has been designed carefully to ensure that no damage is caused to the ancient structures. The lighting masts are being installed at a distance of 40 to 50 metres from the gopurams to avoid any structural impact.
"The project uses LED-based RGB lighting systems capable of displaying over 2,000 colour combinations. Special colour themes will be illuminated during festivals and important occasions. All safety measures, including proper earthing facilities, have been implemented." he added.
A private contractor will maintain the lighting system for the first three years after the completion of the project, after which the maintenance will be taken over by the HR&CE Department. The project is expected to be completed by July 2026, an official said.
Devotees and visitors have welcomed the initiative, stating that the illumination will highlight the architectural grandeur of the temple.
K Harish, a devotee from Tiruchy, said, "The temple already has a grand appearance and attracts visitors everyday. The illumination of the gopurams will allow people even from distant places to enjoy the majestic view of the landmark at night. It is good to see the heritage structure being highlighted without changing its original form. It will definitely increase tourism."
He also said that the lighting should continue to function regularly without any interruption.