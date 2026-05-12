Inherent powers not meant to short-circuit prosecution: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that the high court cannot use its inherent power to conduct a mini-trial and decide the innocence or guilt of an accused, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently dismissed a petition filed by a man seeking to quash a cheating case registered against him by the Pudukkottai district crime branch in 2017.

The petitioner, S Saravanaperumal, was booked on charges that he obtained Rs 7.5 lakh from the complainant promising to arrange an overseas job for her son, but he neither arranged the job nor returned the amount.

However, Saravanaperumal claimed that he himself is a victim, as he has forwarded the money to Balabhaskaran, who later cheated him off the amount. He also added that he had lodged a separate complaint in this regard and the police have filed a final report against Balabhaskaran.

He further stated that while a few similarly placed persons, who had also collected money like him, were named as witnesses, he was arrayed as an accused, and requested the court to quash the case pending against him before a magistrate court in Pudukkottai by treating him as one of the witnesses.