Sri Lankan Navy arrested six Indian fishermen for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy on Monday night apprehended six fishermen from Rameswaram and seized their country boat for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The arrested fishermen were taken to Thikkivitta fishing harbour for further legal proceedings.

According to sources, the fishermen from Mandapam South fishing harbour in Rameswaram were apprehended by the Sri Lanka Navy in the southern sea area off Mannar for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters.

The arrested fishermen were identified as Alex, Antony, Santhana Alexia, Britto, Albert and Sagaya Selvasanu. The country boat used by the fishermen was also seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Officials said the fishermen were later handed over to the fisheries department authorities at Jaffna. Steps are being taken to produce the six fishermen before the Sri Lankan court and remand them in judicial custody.