Sterlite fears resurface in Thoothukudi after PM’s comment on copper imports

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks on rising copper imports, “thanks to strikes and protests leading to closure of copper plants in the country”, taking a significant toll on India’s foreign exchange reserves – are giving some anxious moments to the residents and activists in Thoothukudi, where Vedanta’s copper smelter unit was shut by the state government in May 2018 following protests against pollution and a police firing incident that killed 13 people.

At a public meeting in Telangana, the PM did not specifically mention the Thoothukudi plant, but the only copper smelter plant shut after intense agitation is the Vedanta Sterlite plant. Taking exception to Modi’s appeal to the courts, retired professor and activist Fatima Babu told TNIE that the PM’s remarks smack of scant respect to both the Madras High Court’s closure order and the Supreme Court’s vindication.

“When a conflict arises between environmental protection and economic development, priority must be given to environmental protection,” she pointed out. “It’s shocking that the PM can show such contempt for court verdicts,” she said. “It pains me to say the lives, health, dignity, and rights of citizens are not matters of national interest to the PM,” Fatima Babu said.