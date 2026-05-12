Three minors held for murdering teen in TN's Mallur

SALEM: Three juveniles were arrested by the Mallur Police in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old youth near Jarugumalai on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as S Gokul (19), who had completed Class 10 and was doing small jobs. The suspects one aged 15 and two aged 16 are all residents of Maniyanur in Salem. Police said one of the suspects is originally from Bihar and had discontinued his education last year.

Police sources said all four were friends and frequently consumed liquor together. On Sunday evening, the group allegedly went near Kattuvalavu in Jarugumalai to consume alcohol when the three suspects allegedly attacked Gokul with a knife, causing multiple injuries. Gokul collapsed on the spot and died, while the suspects escaped from the scene on a two-wheeler.

However, while fleeing, the juveniles allegedly hit another two-wheeler on the way. Members of the public, noticing that they were heavily intoxicated, caught them and alerted police. During the inquiry, police came to know about the murder.

Gokul’s body was later sent for postmortem and the accused were arrested. Police sources said the motive is suspected to be personal enmity. It is believed that Gokul had allegedly ill-treated the suspects earlier and that they had been waiting for an opportunity to take revenge.

Meanwhile, Anbumani Ramadoss, president of the PMK, condemned the incident on X and said that narcotic substances such as ganja make people even more violent and urged the newly formed government to take measures to completely eradicate alcohol and drug abuse in the state.