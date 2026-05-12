TN accounted for one in three prisoners under preventive detention in India

CHENNAI: One in every three prisoners held in preventive detention in India was in Tamil Nadu, according to the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) Prison Statistics India 2024 report. Significantly, one-third of these detenues in TN are from Scheduled Caste communities, despite SCs only accounting for a fifth of TN’s population.

Preventive detention allows the state to detain a person without trial for up to 12 months on the grounds that their activities are considered prejudicial to public order.

As of December 31, 2024, Tamil Nadu had 1,117 detenues lodged in prisons, the highest in the country by a considerable margin. Out of 3,048 detenues recorded across India, TN alone accounted for 36.6% of the total, more than the combined figures of Jammu and Kashmir (660) and Maharashtra (414). Gujarat reported 249 detenues, Kerala 215 and Madhya Pradesh 92. Uttar Pradesh, despite having the country’s largest prison population of 86,762 inmates, recorded only 82 detenues. Bihar, which has the second-largest prison population at 51,990, reported none.

The figures reveal TN’s unusually high reliance on preventive detention laws. The trend isn’t new, if data submitted by all states to the NCRB are accurate. In 2022, TN accounted for nearly half of all detenues in India, 2,129 out of 4,324.