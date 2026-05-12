TNPDCL to insulate 500 km of power lines in Coimbatore forests

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) in Coimbatore region has begun assessing low-lying power lines in forest areas for rectification work to prevent electrocution of elephants and wildlife.

The drive has been intensified after a male wild elephant was electrocuted in a private farm near Mathampatty in the Madukkarai forest range on Friday. The department plans to insulate around 500 km of power lines along forest boundaries adjacent to the Western Ghats in Coimbatore district.

A senior TANGEDCO official said the work had already been planned across forest boundaries. "Due to the election schedule, we could not give Line Clearance (LC) for the last few months. Now that the election is over, we can start insulation from next week," he said.

Power lines will be insulated with silicone sleeves, which are crucial in forested areas to prevent electrocution of wild elephants. The sleeves are designed to increase system reliability by reducing wildlife-related outages.

The covers are made of full-length extruded silicone rubber supplied in a reel in flat format. The edges lock together when installed on an electrical line. Installation requires dispensing silicone sealant in the lock and pressing the two ends together to form a circular cover over the bare conductor, sources said.

TNPDCL has completed trial insulation for 18 km on the Kallar feeder near Mettupalayam in the North Circle, where a major elephant corridor is located. Similar trials have been done on one feeder in each circle. The work will now be expanded to the remaining feeders.