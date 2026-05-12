TVK to float TNEB union

CHENNAI: TVK is likely to launch its trade union in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) soon, with the process officially initiated on Monday.

Flex boards and hoardings have been erected inside TNEB premises announcing the formation of the TVK Electricity Employees’ Union, which, according to organisers, will work for the welfare of employees.

Speaking to TNIE, TVK coordinator P Dinesh said the enrolment drive is currently under way and employees from various wings are being approached.

Another coordinator, J Sivaprakash, said the proposed union would focus mainly on employees’ welfare issues, particularly wage revision and filling vacancies.

“Our main intention is to ensure wage revision is implemented on time and all vacant posts are filled. We are also demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme for all employees,” he said. According to sources, more than 50% of TNEB employees are said to be ready to join the TVK trade union.