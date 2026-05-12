TVK worker dies two days after self-immolation attempt demanding Vijay be made CM

TIRUNELVELI: A TVK functionary of Chettikulam village, who attempted self-immolation on May 9 demanding that his party president C Joseph Vijay be made Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, died in Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning after not responding to treatment.

The deceased, identified as V Esakkiappan (43), was a hardcore fan of Vijay and became the branch secretary of his village when the actor floated his party. He remained critical since the attempt with over 90 % of burn injury.

Four months ago, Esakkiappan performed Vel Kuthuthal (piercing with a sacred spear on cheeks) for Tiruchendur Murugan praying for his leader to become Chief Minister.