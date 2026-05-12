TVK worker dies two days after self-immolation attempt demanding Vijay be made CM

TIRUNELVELI: A TVK functionary of Chettikulam village, who attempted self-immolation on May 9 demanding that his party president C Joseph Vijay be made Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, died in Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning after not responding to treatment.
The deceased, identified as V Esakkiappan (43), was a hardcore fan of Vijay and became the branch secretary of his village when the actor floated his party. He remained critical since the attempt with over 90 % of burn injury.
Four months ago, Esakkiappan performed Vel Kuthuthal (piercing with a sacred spear on cheeks) for Tiruchendur Murugan praying for his leader to become Chief Minister.
According to the villagers, on Saturday, he was upset because his leader was facing hurdles in securing a majority to form the government. The police said that in an inebriated state, he attempted self-immolation demanding that his leader be made Chief Minister. “When we inquired with him, he was so drunk that he could not realise what was happening,” a police official said.
Soon after the incident, Esakkiappan’s relatives admitted him to the hospital where he remained critical in the Intensive Care Unit. He died on Tuesday morning, not responding to treatment.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on the Tamil Nadu health department’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)