Two charred bodies found near Rayakottai in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: In a suspected case of murder, two men were found charred to death near Rayakottai at two different places on Monday. Their bodies were wrapped using a bed sheet and mat. With the police yet to identify the bodies, five special teams were formed to nab the accused.

The bodies of the deceased, both men, aged around 35 years, were found near Kodugur and Veppalampatti villages close to Krishnagiri to Rayakottai main road.

On Monday around 6 am, Krishnagiri taluk police received information about two charred bodies found in two places, in which one body was wrapped using bedsheet and the other using a mat.

A suitcase was also found near a body. Both bodies were disposed off at a two kilometre distance. Following this, Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai and Salem Range DIG, Santosh Hadimani reached the spot.