Vijay's astrologer appointed OSD (political) to TN CM; draws criticism

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday appointed astrologer Rickey Radhan Pandit Vettrivel as his Officer on Special Duty (Political), sparking widespread criticism.

The move prompted people on social media to compare Vijay with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who attached great importance to astrology in her decisions.

Vettrivel was reportedly associated with Jayalalithaa, before parting ways in 2014, after the astrologer got a prediction wrong regarding the former CM's imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case, reported Indian Express.

In a post on X, Congress MP Sasikanth Senthil shared the government order appointing Vettrivel as the OSD and said, "Beats me. Why would an astrologer require an OSD position ?? Can anyone explain?"

Vijay also made a major reshuffle in key bureaucratic posts, immediately after assuming office as the CM on Sunday, appointing IAS officers P Senthilkumar and G Laxmi Priya as Chief Secretaries to the Chief Minister.

P Senthilkumar, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary to the Health and Family Welfare Department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary-I to the Chief Minister. G Laxmi Priya, previously Secretary to the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department, was transferred and appointed as Secretary-II to the Chief Minister.

(With inputs from Online Desk)