Add names of woman’s foster parents to birth certificate: HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently helped a woman protect her identity and dignity by directing the Chief Registrar of Births and Deaths to insert the names of her foster parents on her birth certificate, without removing her biological parents’ names or insisting on legal adoption documents.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a petition filed by Durgadevi, a college student from Madurai, challenging the rejection of her application to include the names of her paternal uncle and aunt on her birth certificate as ‘father’ and ‘mother’.

Durgadevi stated in her petition that her biological father died a few months after her birth and her mother also deserted her and has never contacted her in the past 20 years. Her paternal uncle and aunt raised her as their own daughter.

Due to this, all her identity-related documents such as aadhaar card and community certificate, mentioned only her uncle and aunt as her parents, except her birth certificate, which mentioned her biological parents’ names.

This affected her right to be known as the daughter of her uncle and aunt and also caused prejudice to her education and career, Durgadevi claimed. However, it was rejected by the authorities in January by citing that she should be validly adopted as per the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956, to carry out such changes, prompting her to move the court.