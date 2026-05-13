Day after charred bodies found near Krishnagiri, two held for murder

KRISHNAGIRI: Two persons were arrested in a double murder case near Krishnagiri on Tuesday. The suspects are G Poovarasan (20) of Melkottai and M Banupriya (30) of Bellarampalli.

On Monday morning, police received information about two charred bodies of men found near Kodugur and Veppalampatti villages under Krishnagiri taluk police limits. Following this, five special teams were formed to nab the accused.

During the inquiry, police identified the deceased persons as C Mahesh Kumar (43), an army Naik, and his father, T Chellappan (62), an ex-serviceman of Bellarampalli near Krishnagiri. Two cases were booked, based on complaints from Alapatti village assistant, R Madhammal (50) and Alapatti VAO, P Thanikachalam (36), at the Krishnagiri taluk police station.

Police said, "Mahesh Kumar came home for a three-week break on Friday. Since then, Mahesh Kumar has been suspecting his wife, Banupriya (30), of infidelity, and they have quarrelled. The couple has a 10-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl. Banupriya was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with Poovarasan (20) near Krishnagiri for the past few years. She had allegedly told him about her husband's return."

On Monday night, Poovarasan went to Banupriya's house, stabbed Banupriya's husband, Mahesh Kumar and his father-in-law, Chellappan, to death. Poovarasan then disposed of the bodies at two different places and burnt them, police added. During the attack, Poovarasan was also injured and took treatment at a private hospital in Krishnagiri.

Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai told TNIE that only two persons were arrested. Further inquiries are on to identify if any relatives of Mahesh Kumar are also involved, he added.