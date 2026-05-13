DMK man among two hurt in migrant workers’ attack

TIRUPPUR: The city police have arrested nine youths from Bihar in connection with the attack by a gang of migrant workers on two youths, including a local DMK functionary, in Tiruppur. However, on Tuesday, local residents lodged a complaint at the police commissioner's office, demanding the expulsion of all migrant workers from the area. City Police Commissioner S Rajendran told TNIE that the situation in the area has been brought under control.

According to sources, on Monday, at 5.30 pm, a gang of migrant workers had a scuffle amongst themselves on the main road in Indira Nagar near Pandian Nagar in Tiruppur. At that moment, S Jagadeesh (39), DMK's weavers' wing organiser for Velampalayam, and his friend Ramamurthy, who were passing by, questioned the migrant workers about the tussle. They then allegedly scolded them and ordered them to leave the place without causing disturbance. This angered the migrant workers.

Following this, the migrant workers, who had meanwhile invited their friends, surrounded Jagadeesh and attacked him. While Jagadeesh sustained severe injuries in the attack, Ramamurthy escaped with minor injuries. Jagadeesh is undergoing treatment.

This attack has shocked the people of Tiruppur. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, and strong outcries were raised against migrant workers.