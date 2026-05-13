Ensure proper water supply: CM Vijay to officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday directed officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply across the state during summer. The direction was issued in one of Vijay’s first review meetings at the secretariat after assuming office.

According to a release, Vijay instructed officials to take measures on a war footing to address drinking water supply issues in all districts, including areas under the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). He asked officials to ensure smooth distribution of water through tanker lorries, construction of new borewells and other alternative arrangements wherever necessary.

He also directed collectors to inspect supply facilities every Monday and undertake continuous monitoring to prevent shortages. In view of the monsoon, the CM further instructed local bodies to expedite desilting and flood mitigation works in their respective regions.