Hosur emerges as aerospace hub with Rolls-Royce-HAL expansion

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu sharpens its ambitions to emerge as India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing hub, a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has expanded its footprint in Hosur.
International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited (IAMPL), the 50:50 venture between Rolls-Royce and HAL, on Wednesday inaugurated an expanded 12-acre manufacturing facility in Hosur aimed at scaling production of high-precision compressor and turbine components for both civil and defence aerospace programmes.
This comes after Engineering giant Rolls-Royce last has signalled a major expansion of its presence in the state during the visit of former chief minister M K Stalin to United Kingdom last year.
The expansion comes as Tamil Nadu seeks to position itself as a strategic destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing, leveraging its proximity to Bengaluru’s engineering ecosystem while building a deeper industrial base of its own. Hosur, located near the Karnataka border, has increasingly emerged as a preferred location for advanced manufacturing investments due to its connectivity, skilled workforce and industrial infrastructure.
“This joint venture with HAL is not only testament to our long-standing commitment to ‘Make in India’, it is an example of the sustained efforts that have gone into the creation of a strong, resilient aerospace and defence ecosystem in the country,” said Sashi Mukundan, executive vice-president at Rolls-Royce India.
Mukundan said Rolls-Royce intended to position India as a strategic “home market” and planned to increase sourcing from India tenfold in line with future programmes and partnerships. He added that IAMPL had become a benchmark facility within the company’s global manufacturing network.
The facility was inaugurated by Mukundan alongside Ravi K, chairman and managing director of HAL, and Seenivasan Balasubramanian, chief executive of IAMPL.
HAL said the expansion would help deepen India’s indigenous aerospace manufacturing capabilities at a time when the country is pushing for greater localisation in defence production and engine component manufacturing.