Hosur emerges as aerospace hub with Rolls-Royce-HAL expansion

CHENNAI: As Tamil Nadu sharpens its ambitions to emerge as India’s aerospace and defence manufacturing hub, a joint venture between Rolls-Royce and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has expanded its footprint in Hosur.

International Aerospace Manufacturing Private Limited (IAMPL), the 50:50 venture between Rolls-Royce and HAL, on Wednesday inaugurated an expanded 12-acre manufacturing facility in Hosur aimed at scaling production of high-precision compressor and turbine components for both civil and defence aerospace programmes.

This comes after Engineering giant Rolls-Royce last has signalled a major expansion of its presence in the state during the visit of former chief minister M K Stalin to United Kingdom last year.

The expansion comes as Tamil Nadu seeks to position itself as a strategic destination for aerospace and defence manufacturing, leveraging its proximity to Bengaluru’s engineering ecosystem while building a deeper industrial base of its own. Hosur, located near the Karnataka border, has increasingly emerged as a preferred location for advanced manufacturing investments due to its connectivity, skilled workforce and industrial infrastructure.