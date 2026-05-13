N Rangaswamy sworn in as Chief Minister of Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: N Rangasamy was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a record fifth term at Lok Nivas on Wednesday.

Rangasamy will head a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the Union Territory for the second consecutive term. The alliance comprises the All India N R Congress with 12 MLAs, the Bharatiya Janata Party with four MLAs, and one MLA each from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office to Chief minister. Along with him, BJP MLA A Namassivayam and AINRC MLA Malladi Krishna Rao were sworn in as ministers.

Prior to the appointment of Chief Minister and Ministers, the Chief Secretary read out the notification of Central Government appointing Rangasamy as CM, and Namassivayam and Malladi Krishna Rao as ministers.

The other three ministers will be inducted at a later date.

Following the swearing in ceremony, the Chief Minister and ministers were felicitated by the Lt Governor and Chief Secretary Sharath Chauhan.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin, national Secretary B L Santhosh, were seated on the dais. BJP Puducherry incharge Nirmal Kumar Surana, BJP state President V P Ramalingam, former MLAs DMK convenor R Siva, former speaker R Selvam, were among those present on the occasion.