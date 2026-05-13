Policeman among six killed in car–truck collision in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Six people were killed on Wednesday after an SUV drove into a policeman and truck driver before crashing into a parked truck on the Coimbatore-Tiruchy National Highway near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district.

The deceased were identified as: P Ravichandran (36), of Kamarajapuram in Dharapuram, a second-grade police constable attached to Vellakovil station; R Senthil (48), truck driver, of Panruti in Cuddalore; R Ram (22), taxi driver, of Alangulam in Virudhunagar; R Narasimhan (65), a cook, of Ottrai Theru in Mayiladuthurai, his wife Santhalakshmi (62) and their son Balaji (29).

Balaji lived with his wife in Pappanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore where he was a priest at a Srinivasa Perumal Temple. On Tuesday night, Balaji and his parents left from Mayiladuthurai to Coimbatore in a hired SUV driven by Ram.