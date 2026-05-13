Six killed, including policeman, in car–truck collision in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Six people, including a police constable, died in a car–truck collision on the Coimbatore–Trichy National Highway near Vellakovil in Tiruppur district.

According to sources, a police check-post belonging to Tiruppur district is located on the National Highway near Kurukkathi, at the border between Tiruppur and Karur districts. Early on Wednesday, a truck carrying casuarina logs from Cuddalore to Vellakovil allegedly crashed into the central divider near the check-post.

Against this backdrop, police constable Ravichandran (36), attached to Vellakovil station and on duty at the check-post, stopped the vehicle. It is alleged that while the constable and the truck driver, Senthil (40), were attempting to repair the central divider, a car travelling towards Coimbatore from Mayiladuthurai crashed into both of them and then struck the rear of the truck, which was parked in front.